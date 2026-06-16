Indian woman in UK earned ₹63 lakh in a month — and it wasn't from her salary

An Indian woman has revealed how she managed to earn ₹63 lakh over and above her salary while working in London. Aditi Mishra describes herself as a “full time corporate girly” and “part time content creator” who works “over 60 hours per week at a fintech startup in London”. Aditi Mishra works at a fintech startup in London and earns money through six side hustles. (Instagram/@byaditimishra)

In an Instagram video shared one day ago, the Indian professional listed the side hustles through which she has managed to earn over 50,000 pounds in a month. This is over and above the salary that she gets as the Chief of Staff at the London-based fintech startup where she is employed full time.

The well-paying side hustles In her Instagram video, Aditi Mishra broke down her six side-income streams. Most of her money comes from content creation — the Lady Shri Ram graduate has over 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram.

Mishra said that she earned 12 pounds ( ₹1,512) through affiliate marketing income. “If you have been following me for a while, you know that I haven’t quite cracked it yet. I just made 12 pounds from this but I know many creators who make over five figures, so this is something I’m going to work on,” she said.

Second, she earned 490 pounds through paid newsletters. “I have over 40,000 readers,” Mishra revealed.

Consulting to workshops Mishra, who has a Masters in Management, also does consulting as a favour for some founder friends. Through this, she has earned roughly 5,000 pounds till date ( ₹6.3 lakh approximately).

“Fourth is public speaking and workshops. I do a mix of both free and paid, and I made 9,500 pounds from this,” said the London-based corporate employee.