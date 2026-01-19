Indian woman shares how her German boss helped her US-based boyfriend find a job near her: 'I was speechless'
An Indian woman in Germany has shared how her boss helped her US-based boyfriend search for a job nearby, just a week after she joined the company.
An Indian woman living in Germany has gone viral after sharing how one of her company’s founders went out of her way to help her US-based boyfriend look for a job, just a week after she joined the company.
In a detailed Instagram video, Ananya Joshi recounted the incident, calling it both shocking and deeply moving. Joshi, who recently moved to Germany, said she had joined a biotech startup last week after being laid off in the United States, a decision that also complicated her visa status.
Joshi said one of the company’s founders recently called her into a private meeting, asking whether she had checked an email. “In that moment, it sounded like, ‘we need to talk,’ and I started to freak out,” she said. Sensing her anxiety, the founder quickly reassured her, saying the email was actually about something for Joshi’s boyfriend.
Joshi explained that during her first week at work, she had openly spoken about being in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, based in the US. With time differences making communication difficult and Joshi unable to move back, the couple had begun considering the possibility of her partner relocating to Germany.
The email, she said, contained job openings at a startup located close to her city. The founder suggested Joshi’s boyfriend apply and even offered to personally speak to the HR team to improve his chances. “It didn’t stop there,” Joshi said, adding that the founder also reviewed her boyfriend’s resume, suggested edits, recommended tools for creating a more polished CV and cover letter, and said she would try to negotiate with HR about whether German language skills were truly essential for the role.
(Also Read: Indian couple in Germany shares their ₹3.1 lakh monthly expense list, internet says it's 'too high')
The gesture stood in stark contrast to Joshi’s experience with her former employer in the US. She said that after prioritising her job over her mental and physical health for nearly 2 years, the company offered little support after her layoff and never followed through on a promised letter of recommendation. “They did not even acknowledge that they had messed up my entire life,” she said.
“Honestly, after the way these people treated me, it just makes it so hard for me to believe and wrap my head around what happened yesterday. And it just makes me realize that if you ever feel unworthy, it's not because you're unworthy, you're just in the wrong place,” Joshi said.
(Also Read: ‘Naali could be this fancy’: Indian woman shares cultural shock over Germany’s centuries-old street runnels)
Social media reactions
Joshi’s post sparked discussion online, with many users pointing to cultural differences in German workplaces. Many users also congratulated her on finding a supportive work environment.
“Europeans are very warm and welcoming! Good you left the US and moved to EU. This is going to be the best decision of your life,” one user commented.
“A lot of German employers are very humane, especially at smaller companies. My employers are the same. This also ties into the famous German work life balance. I love this side of working in Germany,” shared another.
“Bro this is actually so so so sweet,” remarked a third user.