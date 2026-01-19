Indian woman shares how her German boss helped her US-based boyfriend find a job near her: 'I was speechless'

An Indian woman living in Germany has gone viral after sharing how one of her company’s founders went out of her way to help her US-based boyfriend look for a job, just a week after she joined the company. Joshi called the incident both shocking and deeply moving. (Instagram/@ananyastruggles)

In a detailed Instagram video, Ananya Joshi recounted the incident, calling it both shocking and deeply moving. Joshi, who recently moved to Germany, said she had joined a biotech startup last week after being laid off in the United States, a decision that also complicated her visa status.

Joshi said one of the company’s founders recently called her into a private meeting, asking whether she had checked an email. “In that moment, it sounded like, ‘we need to talk,’ and I started to freak out,” she said. Sensing her anxiety, the founder quickly reassured her, saying the email was actually about something for Joshi’s boyfriend.

Joshi explained that during her first week at work, she had openly spoken about being in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, based in the US. With time differences making communication difficult and Joshi unable to move back, the couple had begun considering the possibility of her partner relocating to Germany.

The email, she said, contained job openings at a startup located close to her city. The founder suggested Joshi’s boyfriend apply and even offered to personally speak to the HR team to improve his chances. “It didn’t stop there,” Joshi said, adding that the founder also reviewed her boyfriend’s resume, suggested edits, recommended tools for creating a more polished CV and cover letter, and said she would try to negotiate with HR about whether German language skills were truly essential for the role.

