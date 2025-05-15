Indian women help Miss World contestants wash their feet, video sparks outrage: ‘Colonial hangover’

India is hosting the Miss World beauty pageant this year in Telangana, with the finale all set to take place in Hyderabad on May 31. Ahead of the much-anticipated finale, contestants from more than a 100 countries have arrived in Telangana for two weeks of culture, sightseeing and practice. Footage of Indian women washing and wiping the feet of Miss World contestants has triggered criticism(Instagram/@missworld)

The Miss World pageant – one of the world’s oldest – has seen its fair share of controversies in the past. This time, too, a burgeoning controversy over colonialism has been linked to the beauty pageant. A section of the internet has voiced objection to a video that shows Indian women washing the feet of Miss World contestants ahead of a temple visit.

Miss World contestants in Telangana

The Miss World 2025 contest kicked off with a glittering ceremony on May 10 in Hyderabad and will run until the grand finale on May 31, when reigning queen Krystyna Pyszková will pass the crown to a new winner.

Ahead of the Miss World final, the contestants visited two of Telangana's most revered temples—the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the famed Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal.

The temple visits were part of several activities organised in the run up to the final by the Telangana Tourism Department. Before entering the temples, the beauty queens washed their feet, as is customary. News agency PTI reported: “Before entering the temple, the contestants participated in a customary foot washing ritual, using elegant plates filled with water.”

However, footage shared online shows local women helping the Miss World contestants wash their feet.

Videos sparks outrage

The videos shared on social media show Telangana women – believed to be volunteers – helping the Miss World contestants wash their feet. Some were even seen patting their feet dry with a towel.

The videos have sparked outrage among a section of the internet which slammed the act as ‘racist’.

“Such a disgusting activity by the state government, it’s an out and out casteist and racist program,” wrote X user Harish.

“The video shows that the contestant are washing their own feet, the women volunteers are assisting them,” another countered, adding: “There should be a word from the Govt representative & the organisers on this activity.”

One critic called it an example of India’s “colonial hangover.”

However, several social media users also pointed out that most contestants seemed to have washed their feet themselves. Some were assisted by local women.