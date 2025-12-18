Indian-origin bride who went viral for working minutes after her wedding reacts to criticism: 'Try sitting...'

An Indian-origin bride who went viral earlier this week for fixing a work bug just minutes after her wedding has responded to criticism online. The bride reacted to a comment questioning her priorities and workplace culture.(X/@meh_agarwal)

Gauri Agarwal, co-founder and CTO of San Francisco–based startup KoyalAI, addressed the backlash on X after a photo of her working on her laptop in full wedding attire began circulating online. “Try sitting for hours at an Indian reception, and you will want to code more than ever before,” Agarwal wrote, reacting to a comment questioning her priorities and workplace culture.

The image was shared by her brother, Mehul Agarwal, who works at the startup. The photo shows Gauri dressed in traditional Indian bridal wear, smiling as she works on her laptop, while the groom is seen beside her, eating and smiling.

“People romanticize startups but it is a lot of work,” Mehul Agarwal wrote. “This is my sister & co-founder Gauri Agarwal at her own wedding, 10 minutes after ceremony, fixing a critical bug at KoyalAI”. He added that the moment was not staged. “Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us. When people ask why we won, I’ll point to this.”

In a follow-up post, Mehul shared another update that further fueled debate. “She’s currently on honeymoon but taking meetings three hours a day. The husband is not happy lol,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

The posts quickly gained traction, drawing both praise and criticism. Some users applauded the dedication. “No wonder I love the tool. Founders are locked in. Congrats!” one user commented. Another added, “Love the hustle… just remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Others were less impressed. “I’m deeply committed to my career, but not at the cost of missing the moments that matter most,” one user wrote. Responding to this, Mehul clarified, “Of course, nor should you be. We got heavily scolded by our parents.” When another user called the post “cringe,” he replied, “I’m well aware, don’t want to propagate this behaviour.”

Some criticism focused on startup culture and delegation. “The fact that no one else on the team could pick this up makes me wonder what’s going wrong here,” a user remarked. It was to this comment that Gauri Agarwal offered her response about enduring long Indian wedding receptions.