Indian-origin CEO posts about near-heart attack, internet slams him for turning hospital photo into LinkedIn content

An Indian-origin CEO’s emotional LinkedIn post about a recent health scare is going viral, but not for the reason you'd assume. While the post urged professionals to prioritise their health over hustle culture, the man’s hospital selfie sparked a wave of backlash on Reddit. The CEO's post about his health scare promoted people to slam him on Reddit. (Unsplash/reskp)

What did the CEO share?

IIM-educated CEO Harsh Macwann, who resides in New York, shared that he recently “came dangerously close to something” that he never expected. The CEO added, “It started with a sharp, crushing pressure in my chest. My left arm went numb. I was breathless, sweating, and disoriented. Within minutes, I was rushed to the hospital. What followed were 5 days of ECGs, cardiac enzymes, 2 days of oxygen lines, and constant monitoring.”

Macwann continued with a message for the young founders, adding, “Your heart isn’t a machine. No startup, no client, no ambition is worth your life.”

He expressed that he is now recovering but reminded people to take a day off and “listen to their body”. He concluded the post with a picture which showed him lying on a hospital bed.

The post got noticed by a Reddit user who shared a screenshot of it on the subreddit LinkedIn Lunatics. “‘Take a pic, I’m going to post about this to help other founders’ - Heart Attack LinkedIn Survivor,” the Reddit user wrote.

“This has to be in the haul of fame of craziest posts, no? People need to save themselves from themselves. DELETE THE APP!” the user added.

How did Reddit react?

An individual wrote, “I want to see the camera roll of the phone that took this picture one hour before and one hour after it was taken.” Another added, “Does this angle make me look like I could be dead?”

A third expressed, “I Can't wait to have a heart attack to post it on Linkedin! It's so exciting!” A fourth said, “What is the B2B lesson here?”