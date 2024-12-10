Indian-origin founder faces backlash for urging those in their 30s to have kids: 'Let people choose their own path'

A recent post by Indian-origin entrepreneur Preethi Kasireddy, the Co-Founder of Ferta and Founder of TruStory, has ignited a wave of backlash on social media. Kasireddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts, suggesting that millennials in their 30s prioritise parenthood over self-discovery through travel. Indian-origin founder's post urging millennials to have kids sparked backlash on social media.(Unsplash)

“If you’re in your 30s and still figuring yourself out by travelling the world while being childless, then it’s time to stop,” Kasireddy wrote. “The simple solution to your endless thirst for ‘figuring yourself out’ is to have a child. Children will teach you more about yourself than any backpacking trip you go on.”

Take a look here at her post:

Her post quickly gained traction, amassing over five lakh views and more than 250 comments, sparking widespread debate online.

Divided opinions on parenthood

While some users acknowledged the transformative nature of parenthood, many took issue with Kasireddy’s perspective, arguing that self-discovery is deeply personal and varies from person to person.

One user commented, “Parenthood is transformative, no doubt, but self-discovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey. Some find purpose through travel, others through family. Let people choose their own map.” Another wrote, “Hey, maybe try working out, reading, and hobbies to learn about yourself before trying a kid.”

Others pushed back against the notion that having children is the ultimate path to self-growth. “No, you don’t figure yourself out by having kids. Kids deserve more than somebody who’s trying to grow with them. Go ahead and travel. Get that out of the way first,” read one reply.

Financial and practical concerns

Some also highlighted the financial and emotional demands of raising children, which many millennials feel unprepared to tackle. “To have a child and to support a family requires a lot of money. It’s better to be alone than to compromise,” one user pointed out.

Another shared, “Raising kids is a 24/7 commitment for 18-20 years. I neither have the time nor energy for it. If I change my mind in the future, I can always adopt.”

The conversation also extended to cultural expectations, with one user noting, “Don’t understand when the pressure from parents to get married stopped for so many desi people I meet. It’s staggering.”