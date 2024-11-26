Indian-origin investment banker reveals salary of over 3 crore in London, internet says 'impossible'

In a candid conversation shared on social media, Piyush Monga, an Indian-origin digital creator behind the popular Instagram page 'Salary Scale,' spoke with an investment banker who disclosed his impressive earnings and career advice. Piyush Monga in conversation with Indian-origin investment banker.(Instagram/ Salary Scale)

The investment banker, who has eight years of experience in the field, revealed that he makes just over ₹3.17 crore (approximately £300K GBP) annually. He, however, did not disclose his actual earnings in the video. When asked about the key to achieving such a high income, he emphasized the importance of education and being in the right place at the right time.

He further explained that aspiring investment bankers need to start early and gain substantial experience through internships to succeed in the field. When Monga asked if professionals in New York earn more than those in London, the banker noted that salary comparisons between the two cities are not entirely fair, as the salary scales in New York are significantly higher.

Check out the video here:

How did social media users react to the video?

While many were impressed by the salary figure, others were skeptical. Some users pointed out that £300K is an inflated salary for London, where the national average is closer to £35,000. One user commented, “£300K is an impossible salary in London! He has inflated his salary!” while another remarked, “What the hell, 300K in London? Where the national average is £35,000.”

Others questioned the variety of industries featured on the page. A follower expressed, “Love your page but there is a monotony in the industries and profiles you interview. Surely there are other persons working outside of IT and banking fields.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has garnered 127k views on Instagram and going viral on other social media platforms as well.

