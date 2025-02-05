Indian-origin man tattooes company logo on neck to show fierce dedication: 'When you're proud...'

Loyalty to your workplace can be displayed in many ways -- years of service, going above and beyond for projects, or putting in that extra few hours to make sure your work is always on time. One man in Canada, however, found a unique way to show his loyalty to the workplace. Raminder Grewal has worked for his company Keystone Environmental for nearly 25 years. (LinkedIn/raminder-grewal)

In an extraordinary display of dedication to his job, an Indian-origin man tattooed his company’s logo on his neck as a permanent and bold gesture to cement his unwavering loyalty to his company.

Raminder Grewal has worked for his company Keystone Environmental for nearly 25 years. Growing from a project manager to partner and then finally becoming the president, Grewal stated that he was proud of the work he has done for the company.

"When you’re proud of the team, the work, and the mission, you wear it proudly. Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves; I’ve decided to wear mine a little higher!," he said, in a light-hearted comment on his dedication in a LinkedIn post.

Take a look at the post here:

"Keystone Environmental has been part of my life for over two decades, and this might just be my boldest way of showing it. What do you think—too far or just the right amount of commitment?" he asked, adding hashtags from team spirit with his post.

Grewal even shared a photo of his tattoo with the post. it showed the Keystone Environmental's logo on the side of his neck right below the jaw.

The move shocked many users online, some of whom praised Grewal for his extraordinary gesture. "I'd prefer to see Mike Tyson level commitment," said a managing director.

"That’s extreme. But I love the passion and commitment," said another.

A third user said, "Looks great! Think this might be a new trend for entreprenuers.

"People have been asking—did I really get the Keystone Environmental logo tattooed? I’ll leave that for you to decide," Grewal said in a follow-up post.

