An Indian-origin woman working as a teacher assistant at a North Carolina elementary school has been arrested after allegedly attacking her husband with a knife during an argument about house cleaning. Indian-origin Chandraprabha Singh was acused of attacking her husband with a knife.

Arrest and charges

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Chandraprabha Singh, was accused of “unlawfully, willfully, feloniously” cutting another person’s neck on Sunday, October 12, according to an arrest warrant cited by WBTV.

Police said the incident took place at an apartment complex on Foxhaven Drive in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Singh, who serves as a teacher assistant for grades K-3 at Endhaven Elementary School, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed that the assault did not occur on school property and did not involve any students or staff.

What happened

According to the affidavit, the victim — identified as Singh’s husband, Arvind Singh — told officers that his wife became frustrated because he had not cleaned the house and “purposely attacked him with the knife.”

Singh, however, gave a different version of events. She reportedly told investigators she was preparing breakfast when her husband asked if he could help. Upset about the unclean house, she said she turned around while holding the knife and “accidentally” cut her husband in the neck.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 10:49 am on October 12, by which time Arvind Singh had already been taken to the hospital with a serious neck injury.

Court proceedings and release

Following her arrest, Singh was initially denied bond by a magistrate but later had it set at $10,000 during a court appearance on October 13, where she was also assigned a public defender.

She was released from jail on Monday under conditions that include wearing an electronic monitoring device and having no contact with her husband.

SSB Crack News reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district has suspended Singh with pay pending the outcome of the case.