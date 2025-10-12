'Indians are most racially abused and misunderstood': Dubai-based fitness coach's post goes viral

A Dubai-based fitness coach has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a powerful post defending Indians against racial stereotypes and celebrating their loyalty and cultural pride. Nathan's post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. (Instagram/@nathan.autonomy)

Nathan, who has spent the past seven years working closely with Indian clients, shared an Instagram post where he spoke candidly about the bias Indians face online and the deep respect he has for the community. “Right now, Indians are the most racially abused people on the internet,” he said, adding that many outsiders “mock what they don’t understand.”

Nathan wrote, “Online, they get mocked. Offline, they get labeled - “lazy,” “too traditional,” “stuck in their ways.” But spend time inside their homes, eat their food, dance at their weddings… and you’ll see something else - A fire.”

The fitness coach further highlighted the support he received from his Indian clients during his early years as a trainer. “When I was a personal trainer, I worked with a Gujarati guy, and we got amazing results. Before I knew it, he’d recommended me to his friends and family, who then recommended their friends. No other community supports you like the Indian community once you help them,” he said.

Nathan also pushed back against stereotypes that label Indians as “lazy,” particularly in fitness. “They’re not lazy. They just don’t want your dumb nutrition plans that don’t fit their lives,” he remarked.

He humorously noted that Indians are used to light-hearted banter within their own communities. “India Indians vs. US Indians. North vs. South. Guju vs. Punjabi. They roast each other anyway,” he said, adding that online hate pales in comparison. “So if a middle-aged virgin from Alabama wants to talk trash online, trust me, they’ll be just fine,” he quipped.

“A culture that bleeds loyalty, family, work ethic, and flavour in everything they do. They roast each other like siblings. They show up for each other without being asked. And they build empires quietly while the world looks elsewhere. From the doctors who had to survive insane pressure to make it…To the parents who moved across continents and still never missed a day of work. To the aunties and uncles holding entire communities together through faith, food, and discipline. If you think “different” means “wrong,” that’s your problem - not theirs. Because truth is, Indians aren’t lazy. They’re just done following nutrition, life, and success plans that don’t fit their world. And I wouldn’t have the life I have without the support of the community in which I’m deeply thankful for!” Nathan wrote in the caption of the post.

Social media reactions

Nathan’s heartfelt yet witty post has struck a chord online, amassing thousands of likes and comments.

“I would not be alive today without my Indian Cardiologist. These people have so much heart . Beware there’s always bad in every group but as for me much respect for them,” one user shared.

“1000% i have experienced their support and loyalty running my business. Big up the Indian community,” wrote another.

“Absolutely agree! The hate towards Indians has gone too far lately — and honestly, it’s just jealousy. Our culture is rich, our traditions are beautiful, our festivals are vibrant, and our food is unmatched. Indians have proven time and again that we’re hardworking and intelligent — whether it’s in tech, healthcare, or any field, we’ve made our mark globally. So proud to see more people acknowledging it!” expressed a third user.