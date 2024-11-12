India’s richest IAS officer with 8.9 crore net worth studied at IIT, once got into trouble over sunglasses

IAS officer Amit Kataria is a bureaucrat who is no stranger to making headlines. This time, it is his considerable personal fortune that has him in the news again. According to several news reports, Kataria is India’s richest IAS officer with an estimated net worth of ₹8.90 crore. Amit Kataria is an IAS officer of the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre(Instagram/@amitkataria_ias)

Who is Amit Kataria?

Amit Kataria is a notable Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre. He recently returned to the state after a 7-year tenure on central deputation. Kataria, originally from Delhi NCR, secured the 18th rank in the 2003 UPSC examination.

Until recently, he was posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development. Before this, he held various influential positions in Chhattisgarh, including roles as Collector in several districts.

Education and source of wealth

Amit Kataria is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling from Delhi Public School - RK Puram.

Kataria’s major source of wealth is not his salary as a civil servant but his family’s real estate holdings. According to a News18 report, the family business is operation across Delhi NCR and generates crores in revenue.

It was also reported that Kataria joined the civil services to serve the country. He used to take a salary of only ₹1 when he first started working as a government officer.

Sunglasses controversy

While Kataria’s professional work is often in the news, in 2015, he made headlines for a different reason. While posted as the District Collector in Bastar, Kataria wore sunglasses as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IAS officer received PM Modi during his trip to Bastar in May 2015. The Chhattisgarh government later issued him a notice for not wearing “proper clothes” and sporting sunglasses while receiving the PM.