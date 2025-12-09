Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

IndiGo delay crisis: Popcorn goodie bag goes viral as hundreds of flights get cancelled

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 08:51 pm IST

A video showing IndiGo’s snack goodie bag has gone viral, with passengers questioning the airline’s handling of delays and cancellations.

What might usually pass as a courtesy during short delays in flights has, this week, come to represent a much larger problem. On Monday, a video showing IndiGo passengers receiving a “goodie bag” spread rapidly across social media, as the airline’s operational disruption stretched further.

More than 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Tuesday, December 9.(Instagram/babyaaira.gaurav)
More than 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Tuesday, December 9.(Instagram/babyaaira.gaurav)

What was inside the IndiGo goodie bag?

The video was shared on Instagram by @babyaaira.gaurav, along with the caption “Unboxing: Apology token from indigo for flight delay.”

The bag contained caramel popcorn, baked methi mathri, a mixed fruit juice carton, tissue paper and a Samsung-branded card. For many stranded travellers, it felt less like assistance and more like a makeshift response, offered while hundreds of flights continued to be cancelled.

Netizens react to the viral video

Social media users reacted quickly to video shared widely across the internet. One user described, “It's not as an apology it's meal for you to eat while you are waiting. We got it even when our flight was delayed by an 1.5 hrs last year.”

Another quipped, “Therapy ke kharche nahi dengay kya? (Won’t they pay for therapy?)”

A third person wrote, “Lucky u we got only cold drink after asking”.

IndiGo cancellations across major airports

The airline has been directed by the government to cut planned flights by 5 per cent, amid rampant cancellations across major Indian cities.

More than 400 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, December 9, with a majority of them in Delhi and Bengaluru. The airline operates 2,200 flights a day in the winter schedule.

Also Read: IndiGo stares at ‘significant’ financial damage due to flight crisis, Moody's says

Airline response and ongoing concerns

IndiGo has attributed the disruptions to its transition to revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, which restrict pilot duty hours. On Friday, CEO Pieter Elbers released a video apology, acknowledging the “major inconvenience” caused to passengers.

Elbers, in a new video, said that the first priority now is to help all the stranded customers get back home, followed by disbursing the refunds.

Also Read: IndiGo pilot says ‘I am sorry’ as he addresses passengers on Coimbatore-bound flight: ‘I want to go home too’

FAQs

Why is IndiGo’s goodie bag trending online?

The video showed the snacks handed to passengers as IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights over several days.

What was included in the IndiGo goodie bag?

The bag contained caramel popcorn, baked methi mathri, fruit juice, tissue paper and a card.

How many flights IndiGo cancelled on Tuesday?

More than 400 flights have been cancelled, most of them in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / IndiGo delay crisis: Popcorn goodie bag goes viral as hundreds of flights get cancelled
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On