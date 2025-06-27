Influencer mom Joyce Chabbott slammed for taking kids into ocean without life jackets

Influencer Joyce Chabbott, better known on social media as “Upper East Side Mommy” is under fire over her ocean video. The internet slammed the mom of four for recording her kids, who were seen in the ocean without wearing life jackets. While many schooled her about safety vests, some questioned her parenting. Joyce Chabbott, aka Uppereastsidemommy, with her kids during a vacation. (TikTok/@uppereastsidemommy)

Chabbott initially posted the video on TikTok. In the clip, she is seen paddling with her kids standing in front of her. What follows is her and the kids falling into the water after a minor crash with her husband’s paddleboat. She jokingly wrote, “Anyone looking for a wife and four kids? My husband may go missing soon,” as she posted the clip.

The video, however, failed to amuse social media users who were quick to slam Chabbott. A Reddit user shared screenshots from the video and wrote, “Not putting lifejackets on your young kids in the middle of the ocean is insane.”

The Reddit user continued, “Her Instagram had this captioned ‘swipe for a laugh’. Who would think your 3 and 4 year old kids falling into the ocean (without a life jacket) is funny? This post honestly shocked me because she seemed like such a doting parent. I'm very surprised that something so negligent went on. Also the fact that her husband had the whole ocean and collided with their paddle board is insane. The two of them are both incredibly irresponsible in this situation. It's infuriating (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

People on Reddit and TikTok expressed their anger over the video. An individual commented, “I thought that was crazy of her. She was by herself and had to grab 3 kids. Recipe for disaster.”

Another remarked, “This is actually SO scary.” A third expressed, “It’s so crazy because I've spent my whole life in the water on boats, my dad is a fisherman. He would never let us on a boat without life jackets even though my sister and I learned how to swim as babies.”

A fourth wrote, “Omg????? She’s insane for this. That’s certainly a choice for her to actually post that. Don’t know who she is and don’t follow her, but gonna go block her on TikTok so I never have to see her content!”