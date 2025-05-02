Influencer secretly films woman with AI glasses, gets confronted in viral video: ‘You’re creeping on those girls’

A viral video has reignited online discussions about privacy and digital consent after a man was confronted for secretly filming a woman on the street using Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. As the exchange unfolded, a passer-by spotted the situation and stepped in without hesitation.(Instagram/@rizzzcam)

The man, known online as “rizzzcam” star Christopher John, was seen engaging a woman in conversation, apparently unaware she was being filmed. Although she mentioned having a boyfriend, John continued asking her about the dating scene, all while wearing the discreet AI-enabled glasses, which can livestream, take calls, and send messages.

As the interaction played out, a passer-by in a plaid shirt noticed what was happening and quickly intervened. Repeatedly pointing at the glasses and saying “camera,” the man called out the recording. The woman swiftly walked away while the situation escalated between John and the bystander.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” said the local man, attempting to grab the glasses. “You’re that dude, right? You guys are creeping on those girls over here, that’s you, right?” he added. “Go to the other street out of respect for the locals.”

Also read: Passenger slams Air India for flight delay in Delhi amid heavy rainfall, airline responds

John, who has over 900,000 followers on social media, later uploaded the video with the caption calling it an example of how to “de-escalate a situation.”

“Sometimes people will try to get a reaction out of you on stream – but the meat move is not to react at all. Stay grounded, stay calm,” he advised followers.

Take a look at the video:

The video, which has garnered over 100,000 likes, left viewers divided. Supporters praised John’s composure, with comments like, “You’ve got self-control figured out” and “You handled that so well.” Others were far more critical.

“He was right to call you out,” one user wrote. “Wow, are people finally realizing that discreetly recording women with secret camera glasses is weird?” asked another. “Finally, the harasser has become the harassed,” another viewer commented.

John has been previously criticised for his street-style interviews and so-called “pick-up” content, much of which involves women at beaches, gyms, and nightlife venues often filmed without them realising.

Also read: Falcon travels on Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi with passport, internet stunned: 'This is extraordinary'