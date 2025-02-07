‘Insane’ sex scene on reality TV: Spanish show star Montoya, girlfriend’s drama shocks global audience

People were left in disbelief following the airing of a dramatic episode of the Spanish reality TV show La Isla de las Tentaciones (Temptation Island Spain). It showed an insane sex scene involving one of the contestants, whose boyfriend José Carlos Montoya is also part of the show. Millions have reportedly seen the footage from the reality TV show. Further, Montoya’s reactions to his girlfriend getting physically intimate with another man prompted people to share varied reactions on social media. José Carlos Montoya watches his girlfriend, Anita Williams, having sex with someone else on a Spanish reality show. (Screengrab (X))

“This is CINEMA… Montoya… the tension… you don’t need to speak Spanish to understand, this is insane,” an X user wrote and shared a snippet of the episode on X.

In the clip, Montoya watches a live feed from inside his girlfriend Anita Williams’ room at the Temptation Island house with host Sandra Barneda. The live feed shows Williams kissing another contestant, Manuel. In a few moments, he hops into bed with Williams, leading to what appears to be a very intimate moment. At this point, Montoya starts running towards the house, with Barneda trying to stop him and saying, “Montoya, por favor (Montoya, please).” This Spanish phrase also started trending on X, with people posting varied memes and posts using it.

How did Montoya react?

The video shows Montoya reacting instantly, pawing at his clothes, screaming, and dropping to his knees on the beach. He also goes to confront Williams as the show’s host tries to keep up with him.

Though it is part of the game that each contestant has cameras in their room, it seems that Williams was unaware that Montoya was watching her get close to someone else.

The twist:

According to the viewers who have commented on the video, Montoya cheated on his girlfriend first. A few suggested that he got a lap dance from another female contestant on the show. Mentioning that an X user wrote, “Sorry guys, but I’m on Montoya’s side. The lap dance he got was inappropriate but not at all comparable to his girlfriend having sex live in 4k on television with another man pls.”

Montoya’s Background:

According to Where Is The Buzz, this is not Montoya's first meltdown on the show. Apparently, he has several throughout the show. The now-famous reality TV star comes from a musical background.

His family has a history of artistic talent, and in 2019, he appeared on El Chiringuito de Jugones, a Spanish sports talk show, where he sang the song "Vaya tela con la Manuela."