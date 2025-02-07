Woman touches statue’s breast, relieves herself in front of it: ‘What a disgusting scene’

In a disturbing incident, a woman was seen touching the breasts of a statue in the Colombian capital, Bogota. She was also seen showing her genitals and relieving herself in front of the statue, which was installed as a tribute to the Spanish Jews. The incident took place in the Colombian capital, Bogota. (Unsplash)

What did the woman do?

According to the Mirror, a viral video has surfaced on social media showing the unidentified woman standing before the Rebecca Monument. She then gropes the breasts of the statue before dropping her pants to sit in front and relieve herself. In the process, she shows her genitals.

At one point, a man is seen running towards her with a jacket in his hands. However, the woman grins at the man before continuing her disturbing deeds.

Locals are furious:

As per Mirror, a local said, “Total lack of education and culture.” Another added, “What a disgusting scene, how disrespectful.” A third lamented, “How sad to see what we've become, nobody cares about anything anymore.”

About Rebecca Monument:

The Rebecca Monument is situated in the middle of a city pond, reported Dailystar. It features a partially naked water carried who is seen holding a bowl and a jug. Crafted with white marble, it was installed in 1926.

It was reportedly crafted in Paris by Colombian artist Hernando Henao Buriticá. It is said to have been copied from La Rebecca, a French original by Roaul Vernet.

This is not the first time tourists have angered locals with disrespectful acts. Last year, Cambodian conservationists were worried after a trend mimicking a video game saw people leaping and crashing around historic Angkor Wat.

Tourists were recreating a real-life version of the popular video game The Temple Run. They were seen racing around the almost 900-year-old sculptures, risking irreparable damages.