Inside Jaipur's unique 2D palace themed home inspired by city's royal heritage. Video

A unique home in Jaipur has caught the attention of social media users for its striking 2D palace inspired interiors. The house, which looks like a hand drawn royal sketch brought to life, was featured in a video shared on Instagram by content creator Priyam Saraswat.

A Jaipur house went viral for its unique 2D palace design, with sketch like interiors inspired by the city’s royal heritage. (Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

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The clip, shared with the caption, “A 2D house like a palace in Jaipur,” shows Saraswat taking a tour of the property and speaking with the homeowner about the idea behind the unusual design.

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At the beginning of the video, Saraswat greets the homeowner and says, “This looks like a beautiful house. Is this yours?” The homeowner replies, “Yes.” When Saraswat asks, “Can I get a quick tour of this?” the homeowner says, “Why not? Please.”

A palace inside a home

As they enter the house, the interiors immediately stand out because of their sketch like visual effect. The homeowner explains, “This is basically like to live in a sketch of a palace. So, we created depth in this.”

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Saraswat observes how the furniture blends with the overall design and says, “All the furniture also is merging right with the effect.” The homeowner adds, “And even with the flooring.” Saraswat then says, “It’s all like an illusion which you have created, right?” to which the homeowner replies, “Yes.”

During the tour, the homeowner points out several Jaipur inspired elements. “This is the famous Peacock Gate of City Palace. This is like the entry of the Darbar Hall. This is the famous Jal Mahal of Jaipur. Let’s see the bedroom,” he says.

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Inside the bedroom, he describes the setup as “the king’s bed” and points to the Hawa Mahal inspired design above it. When Saraswat asks about another area, the homeowner says, “This is the wardrobe.” A surprised Saraswat responds, “This is the wardrobe?” The homeowner says, “Yeah,” adding that it has “lot of Sherwanis, lot of embroidery.”

Inspired by Jaipur’s heritage

The tour also features another room inspired by Amer Palace. The homeowner says, “So, this is the Amer, famous Amer Palace of Jaipur,” adding that elephants carry tourists there. He also introduces miniature artist Ratan Ji, saying, “From generations, they’ve been doing the Pichwayi art, the miniature art.”

In the final conversation, Saraswat says, “You have a very, very unique house. I really loved it.” The homeowner replies, “Thank you so much. See, I saw this 2D concept, and I thought of creating a sketch of a palace. We are nowhere to copy from. You come out of the 2D, and you become the 3D element.”

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He further adds, “People are going and running after like Wabi-Sabi and Scandinavian, and if we look at our own culture, there is so much of depth in it and so much of creativity.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has amassed several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “This is not just a house, this is pure art.” Another said, “Jaipur’s heritage has been presented so beautifully.” A third commented, “The illusion effect is absolutely stunning.” Another user wrote, “This is one of the most creative homes I have seen.” Someone else added, “The Peacock Gate and Hawa Mahal details are just amazing.” Another comment read, “This proves Indian interiors can be more beautiful than any global trend.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)