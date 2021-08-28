Inspired by MS Dhoni, he quit his job for sports; enters Tokyo Paralympics 2020

In 2012, Ranjit Singh, who lived a regular life, met with an accident while on a motorbike. He was severely injured and spent a month on a ventilator fighting for his life. In the end, life triumphed, and his recovery took more than two years. He is unable to walk normally due to significant damage to his right leg sustained in the accident.

Post quitting his job, Ranjit Singh Bhati was selected for the Tokyo Paralympics after being motivated by the film based on the true story of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ranjit will represent India in the javelin throw on 28 August, 2021. In the Delhi Paralympic trials, Ranjit threw a 44.50-meter javelin to claim a place in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ranjit Singh Bhati

He couldn’t devote enough time to his game while working in a company in Delhi, so he quit one day. Ranjit’s decision upset his father, Rambir Singh and, mother Vaijanti, who never supported and was unaware of sports. He did not give up. Instead, Ranjit made it to Tokyo Paralympics 2021 to represent India in Javelin Throw.

Ranjit competed in the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and achieved fourth place. By earning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year, he qualified for the Paralympic trials.

He took part in India-Afghanistan DPO’s Summit in 2016 and volunteered as an official in the blind T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Ranjit won Gold Medal in the 1st Wheelchair Rugby National Tournament, Silver Medal in Javelin Throw in Haryana State Paralympics Championship 2018, 4th Position in Javelin Throw in the 18th National Para Athletics Championship, and medal in 1st National University Para Games. He has also won a medal in the 5km IDBI Marathon.

Ranjit is on his way to fulfilling his dream of competing in the Paralympics this year. He pursued his passion and is now on the road to victory. His determination and hard work serve as an example to all of us.

This story was published in Life Beyond Numbers.

