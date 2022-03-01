‘Inspired me a million times’: Tanzania’s Kili Paul reacts to PM Modi’s shoutout

Kili Paul has turned into a familiar name for many who regularly use Instagram. This man, hailing from Tanzania, has amassed quite a fan following in India after videos showing him lip-syncing or dancing to various hit Indian songs went viral - so much so that he has now got a shoutout from PM Narendra Modi himself during Mann Ki Baat. Along with him, his sister, who at times appears in his videos, also got a mention.

A post about the duo was shared on the official Twitter handle of the prime minister with the caption, “Social media is abuzz with the talent of Kili Paul and Neema Paul. Their affection towards Indian culture is clearly visible. Lauded their creativity during #MannKiBaat today. ” The post is complete with the audio segment of the show where PM Modi talks about the brother and sister duo.

The shoutout has now prompted the Instagrammer to share a thank you note. Taking to Instagram, he posted a screenshot of the tweet by PM Modi. “I’m so happy for this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times,” he wrote.

In the post, he also shared the screenshot of a tweet by Binaya Pradhan, Indian Diplomat, High Commissioner of India, Tanzania, reacting to the news. “Well deserved recognition by Prime Minister @PMOIndia of Kili Paul and Neema from Tanzania; they are true cultural ambassadors of #IndiaTanzania,” Pradhan tweeted.

Kili Paul has shared the post about a day ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly two lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Sooo proud,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great man,” expressed another. Many simply wrote “congratulations” to showcase their reactions.

A few days ago, he was also honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania.

