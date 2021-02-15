Instagram shares musical message of love from twin sisters Kiran and Nivi. Watch
Remember the twin sisters who went viral last year for their amazing rendition of Eminem’s 2013 track Rap God? The duo is back again with a song they wrote and it’s incredible. Originally posted on their personal profile, the new song of the sisters captured people’s attention after being re-shared by Instagram.
“Lucky for twin sisters Kiran and Nivi (@kiranandnivi) they’re built-in best friends, musical collaborators… and valentines,” shared Instagram. The rest of the caption explains about the musical journey of the duo in their own words.
“Before we could speak, we started to sing. And being a duo, we both have our own opinions and tastes that blend into our own style. We want to show that music can bring people together,” reads a part of the caption.
Take a look at the video and read the entire post:
Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has already gathered more than 65,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is called true talent,” shared another. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram shares musical message of love from twin sisters Kiran and Nivi. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you decipher this code shared by CIA? It has a special message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York-based Buddhist temple’s food pantry turns into a lifeline for people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barack and Michelle Obama share beautiful posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People relate to this video of a man singing with his earbuds on. Do you too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police joins #PawriHoRahiHai trend with this advisory tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza shares video of cute mango ‘thief’. It’s a parrot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google posts incredible pics of stars and nebulae to wish ‘starry-eyed’ lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics of this kitty’s lavish birthday party may make you go aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet lovers gather for annual dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couples in Thailand get married while riding elephants on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion-designing students from Surat showcase clothes made from waste materials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snake crosses busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox