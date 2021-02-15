Instagram shares musical message of love from twin sisters Kiran and Nivi. Watch

Remember the twin sisters who went viral last year for their amazing rendition of Eminem’s 2013 track Rap God? The duo is back again with a song they wrote and it’s incredible. Originally posted on their personal profile, the new song of the sisters captured people’s attention after being re-shared by Instagram.

“Lucky for twin sisters Kiran and Nivi (@kiranandnivi) they’re built-in best friends, musical collaborators… and valentines,” shared Instagram. The rest of the caption explains about the musical journey of the duo in their own words.

“Before we could speak, we started to sing. And being a duo, we both have our own opinions and tastes that blend into our own style. We want to show that music can bring people together,” reads a part of the caption.

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has already gathered more than 65,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is called true talent,” shared another. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

