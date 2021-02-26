Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, pregnancy test kit brand Prega News shared a short advertisement film with a message about infertility. The video, shared on their official YouTube channel, has now gone viral.
The video featuring Mona Singh in the lead, aims to highlight how infertility affects the emotional and mental well-being of women and spread a message about 'celebrating every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself.'
“Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women's Day, let's speak up about infertility issues - and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself,” they wrote in the caption shared alongside the video.
Take a look at the moving ad film:
Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.
“I literally searched for this ad after skipping in between accidentally. Its emotional and the harsh truth. This ad is really beautiful,” wrote a YouTube user. “Really I love this advertisement. Heart touching ad,” shared another. “I came across this video through promotion ad and I swear it was the best thing I watched today. I love this. I ain't crying,” said a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-year-old man in Bihar sets aside rooms in his home for protecting birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgian cinema chain gets creative with popcorn-on-demand service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queensland skies light up as debris from Chinese rocket burns up in atmosphere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Housewife bags ₹1 crore in lottery from mere ₹100 ticket in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox