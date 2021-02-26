IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Shared before International Women's Day 2021, the ad film on infertility has now tugging at people's heartstrings.(YouTube/@Prega News)
Shared before International Women's Day 2021, the ad film on infertility has now tugging at people's heartstrings.(YouTube/@Prega News)
trending

Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral

Shared ahead of International Women's Day 2021, the short ad film featuring Mona Singh has now gathered nearly 1.9 million views - and counting.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, pregnancy test kit brand Prega News shared a short advertisement film with a message about infertility. The video, shared on their official YouTube channel, has now gone viral.

The video featuring Mona Singh in the lead, aims to highlight how infertility affects the emotional and mental well-being of women and spread a message about 'celebrating every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself.'

“Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women's Day, let's speak up about infertility issues - and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself,” they wrote in the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the moving ad film:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“I literally searched for this ad after skipping in between accidentally. Its emotional and the harsh truth. This ad is really beautiful,” wrote a YouTube user. “Really I love this advertisement. Heart touching ad,” shared another. “I came across this video through promotion ad and I swear it was the best thing I watched today. I love this. I ain't crying,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video international women's day
Close
The image shows a flock of birds flying in the sky (representational image).(Unsplash)
The image shows a flock of birds flying in the sky (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

45-year-old man in Bihar sets aside rooms in his home for protecting birds

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:09 PM IST
After watching the National Geographic Channel, the idea of conserving and protecting the birds came to the man's mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgian cinema group Kinepolis has started this service (representational image).(Unsplash)
Belgian cinema group Kinepolis has started this service (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Belgian cinema chain gets creative with popcorn-on-demand service

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Kinepolis, which operates over 100 cinemas across Europe and North America, came up with different initiatives - including the popcorn related one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space junk is seen falling over the Sunshine Coast in Buddina, Queensland, Australia.(via REUTERS)
Space junk is seen falling over the Sunshine Coast in Buddina, Queensland, Australia.(via REUTERS)
trending

Queensland skies light up as debris from Chinese rocket burns up in atmosphere

Reuters, Australia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shared before International Women's Day 2021, the ad film on infertility has now tugging at people's heartstrings.(YouTube/@Prega News)
Shared before International Women's Day 2021, the ad film on infertility has now tugging at people's heartstrings.(YouTube/@Prega News)
trending

Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Shared ahead of International Women's Day 2021, the short ad film featuring Mona Singh has now gathered nearly 1.9 million views - and counting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
trending

Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, re-shared the video on her Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
trending

Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:03 AM IST
While some found the tactic really clever, others found the attempt to be kind of over the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The ending of the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
trending

Housewife bags 1 crore in lottery from mere 100 ticket in Punjab

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
trending

Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The trio can be seen dancing to the popular jingle Hello Honey Bunny composed by Amit Trivedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
“Dreams do come true. You’re an inspiration,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
trending

'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac