Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral

Ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, pregnancy test kit brand Prega News shared a short advertisement film with a message about infertility. The video, shared on their official YouTube channel, has now gone viral.

The video featuring Mona Singh in the lead, aims to highlight how infertility affects the emotional and mental well-being of women and spread a message about 'celebrating every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself.'

“Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women's Day, let's speak up about infertility issues - and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself,” they wrote in the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the moving ad film:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“I literally searched for this ad after skipping in between accidentally. Its emotional and the harsh truth. This ad is really beautiful,” wrote a YouTube user. “Really I love this advertisement. Heart touching ad,” shared another. “I came across this video through promotion ad and I swear it was the best thing I watched today. I love this. I ain't crying,” said a third.

