Internet pours in love for this heartbroken dog who missed out on pets

Pets are a source of joy in many people's lives. No matter how bad of a day you are having, your pets can turn that around instantly. As much as we love spending time and playing with them, we hate seeing them get upset. Even if your pets are not able to say it directly to you, their emotions and behaviour can be a clear sign of how they feel. Recently, a video showing a heartbroken dog shows exactly that.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @tinker_is_judging_you, you can see a heartbroken dog sitting on the sofa. The video shows that Tinker, the dog, got her heart broken because she was excited to see the handyman who came to visit her. However, her emotions got the best of her, and she hid instead of asking for pets. As a result, Tinker missed out on the love and joy she could have gotten from the handyman and is upset about it.

Take a look at the video of the heartbroken dog here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed more than three thousand times. The video also has several likes and comments. Upon seeing the heartbroken dog, many netizens came in and poured love for her in the comment section. One person wrote, "Aww Tinker honey, we love you so much." Another person said, "Poor baby! Give her some hugs, please!" Someone even added, "Oh no! It's ok, Tinker. My name is Tinker, and I sometimes get overwhelmed by my emotions." "Sending some huge hugs your way, cutie, don't be sad," said a fourth. Some others have reacted using emojis.