Investor texts Bengaluru woman on dating app, advices her to monetize her profile

A post on how a woman's dating profile on Bumble attracted the attention of an investor was shared on X. A user of the microblogging platform, Eepsita Gupta, posted that she matched with a person who proposed a way to monetize her profile. She also tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with the person. The X post has prompted people to share varied reactions (representational image). (Unsplash/@priscilladupreez)

Gupta, a resident of Bengaluru, wrote, “Ya girl is being offered carry because of her Bumble reach. If this isn’t @peakbengaluru, I really don’t know what is.” The screenshot she shared shows a text from the person that reads, “You know you should monetize your Bumble profile.” The person also added, “If you get that many impressions on it.”

Clearly surprised by these unusual texts, Gupta simply replied “Haha, what.” The other person texted, “Ok hear my proposal!” The individual then went on to explain more. “You add a line plugging my fund and telling founders to reach out to me if they're raising. If I end up investing in any of them I'll give you a percentage of the carry of those companies,” the person wrote.

Take a look at this post to see how Gupta reacted:

The post was shared on September 22. Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated close to 1.5 lakh views. The post has also gathered nearly 700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this dating-app related tweet?

“Have mixed feelings about this one,” posted an X user. “Who is such a desperate investor? Please redirect him to me. I am looking for investors,” added another. “This is almost like trying to sell cricket bats to those who have walked into a baseball shop,” joked a third. “Ask him how he'll attribute the leads to you and see him melt lol,” suggested a fourth. “So, the founders are all on bumble?!” wondered a fifth. “Yeah how business is done - real hustler,” wrote a sixth.

