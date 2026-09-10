iPhone Duo: Apple’s most expensive phone ever sparks meme fest over ₹3 lakh price tag
The price tag on the iPhone Duo sparked a meme fest online as people marveled at the high cost of the device.
With the launch of the iPhone Duo — Apple’s first-ever foldable phone — the age-old “kidney” jokes have gotten an upgrade. Unsurprising, given that this latest offering from Apple comes with a staggering price tag of ₹2,99,900 or nearly ₹3 lakh for the base model, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.
₹3 lakh iPhone sparks meme fest
The price tag on the iPhone Duo sparked a meme fest online as people marveled at the high cost of the device.
“It's called iPhone Duo because to buy it - you will have to sell both your kidney as well as liver,” comedian Atul Khatri joked.
“Indian economy so bad that now even a Kidney won’t buy you a new iPhone Duo,” another X user posted.
Several people highlighted how the cost of the high-end iPhone Duo models would be enough to buy a car. The base model, priced at nearly ₹3 lakh, would also fund an expensive motorcycle.
The cost of the base variant in India also led to some rueful memes about low salaries.
The foldable iPhone is aimed at shaking up a category long dominated by Samsung and Chinese companies such as Huawei, whose devices have struggled to move beyond a niche audience.
(Also read: Apple debuts its first foldable iPhone Duo - and Samsung is already trolling: ‘Reheating our leftovers’)
More about iPhone Duo
Apple introduced iPhone Duo, the first foldable iPhone, at the launch event on Wednesday in California. When opened, it is the thinnest iPhone ever, with a 7.6-inch inner display that provides a large canvas.
When closed, the 5.4-inch outer display delivers 90 per cent of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro in a compact, pocketable design. According to Apple's press note, both displays share the same aspect ratio, so content scales proportionally for visual continuity.
“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” said John Ternus, Apple’s CEO, as quoted on the Apple website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.Read More