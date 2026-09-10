iPhone Duo: Apple’s most expensive phone ever sparks meme fest over ₹3 lakh price tag

With the launch of the iPhone Duo — Apple’s first-ever foldable phone — the age-old “kidney” jokes have gotten an upgrade. Unsurprising, given that this latest offering from Apple comes with a staggering price tag of ₹2,99,900 or nearly ₹3 lakh for the base model, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Apple iPhone Duo's ₹3 lakh price tag sparked a meme fest online.

₹ 3 lakh iPhone sparks meme fest The price tag on the iPhone Duo sparked a meme fest online as people marveled at the high cost of the device.

“It's called iPhone Duo because to buy it - you will have to sell both your kidney as well as liver,” comedian Atul Khatri joked.

“Indian economy so bad that now even a Kidney won’t buy you a new iPhone Duo,” another X user posted.

Several people highlighted how the cost of the high-end iPhone Duo models would be enough to buy a car. The base model, priced at nearly ₹3 lakh, would also fund an expensive motorcycle.