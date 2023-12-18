close_game
News / Trending / IPL 2024 Auction: Teams react on X ahead of first overseas auction in Dubai

IPL 2024 Auction: Teams react on X ahead of first overseas auction in Dubai

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 18, 2023 07:31 PM IST

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared that they have their ‘eyes on the all rounders’, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are planning to ‘bid for bold’.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is scheduled to take place in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai tomorrow, December 19. This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. With 333 players undergoing auction, the 10 IPL teams are poised to secure the best talents within their remaining budgets. Among these, 214 are Indians, 119 are overseas players, and the remaining two are from associate countries. Additionally, 116 of the total players are capped cricketers, while 215 are uncapped.

IPL auction 2024: Gujarat Titans have the highest budget of all IPL teams with a purse of ₹38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest amount with ₹13.15 crore. (X/@IPL)
IPL auction 2024: Gujarat Titans have the highest budget of all IPL teams with a purse of 38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest amount with 13.15 crore. (X/@IPL)

As fans are eagerly awaiting the auction of the ten IPL teams, here’s how some of the franchises are preparing for the auction of 77 slots.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted that they have their ‘eyes on the all rounders’.

Gujarat Titans (GT) shared a montage featuring players from previous IPL seasons.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted that they will ‘bid for bold’ in tomorrow’s auction.

Here’s what Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared that they cannot contain their excitement ahead of the IPL auction 2024.

Delhi Capitals (DC) shared this tweet before the scheduled auction.

“We’re in the endgame now,” tweeted SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before IPL 2024 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced their plans for D-Day and invited cricket lovers to share their own.

IPL 2024 auction: Teams and their remaining purse

Gujarat Titans have the highest budget of all IPL teams with a purse of 38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest amount with 13.15 crore. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have 31.4 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad have 34 crore in their kitty, while Kolkata Knight Riders have 32.7 crore. Punjab Kings have 29.1 crore to spend. Delhi Capitals have a budget of 28.95 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore hold 23.25. Mumbai Indians have 17.75 crore remaining in their purse, and Rajasthan Royals have 14.5 crore.

