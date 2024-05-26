 IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: Astrologer predicts important balls, susceptible timings for wickets | Trending - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: Astrologer predicts important balls, susceptible timings for wickets

ByArfa Javaid
May 26, 2024 07:04 PM IST

An astrologer shared his predictions about crucial balls and susceptible timings for wickets during the IPL final today between SRH and KKR at Chepauk Stadium.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, an astrologer has shared his predictions about the crucial balls in first and second innings, as well as susceptible timings for wickets.

IPL Final 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins (right) and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (left) posing for a picture with the IPL 2024 trophy. (ANI)
IPL Final 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins (right) and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (left) posing for a picture with the IPL 2024 trophy. (ANI)

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj said that he is rooting for his home team, KKR, adding, “Wishing and hoping them to bat first and put up a decent total of 200+ say 216-227 today if not 239.”

He further said, “If SRH bats first, KKR must restrict them below 192-204 at all costs.”

Bajaj further shared important balls for both the innings and key timings for wickets.

Take a look at the astrologer’s prediction below:

Check out how X users reacted to his prediction of the IPL final 2024:

“I am a KKR fan, but numerologically, SRH will win. Cummins is no 8, and today is 26th,” said an individual.

Another added, “KKR seems to win today.”

“So, SRH will win?” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Want KKR to lift trophy, hopefully.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: Astrologer predicts important balls, susceptible timings for wickets
