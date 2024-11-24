'Only legends know what happens': Nita Ambani's prayer before IPL auction goes viral

As over 1,500 cricket players go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, the owners of the 10 teams took their spot at the auction table in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. Dressed in the blue sequinned pantsuit, Nita Ambani was captured quickly touching her ears and forehead in a last minute prayer.(X/@icee_beauty)

Among them was Mumbai Indians' co-owner Nita Ambani and her son Akash Ambani. Ahead of the high-stakes auction, the businesswoman and philanthropist was seen praying before the auction went live. Dressed in the blue sequinned pantsuit, Ambani was captured quickly touching her ears and forehead in a last minute prayer before the high-pressure auction.

Many users shared the clip of Ambani offering a prayer while her son Akash is seen taking notes something before the bidding war began. "Only Legends know what happens after Nita Ambani does this. Mumbai Indians gonna cook for real today," wrote the Mumbai Indians fanpage on X, sharing another photo of Ambani praying during an IPL match in 2019.

Take a look at the video here:

Nita Ambani's IPL prayers

This is not the first time a video showing Nita Ambani's praying for her team's success in the IPL has gone viral. In 2019, a short clip of her chanting with a tensed face during the last ball of the IPL final was everywhere on social media. As Mumbai Indians triumphed over Chennai Super Kings, fans said it was Ambani's prayers that made the team lift the 2019 trophy.

Later, Ambani Trust's priest Chandra Sekhar Sharma revealed that Nita Ambani was performing a Durga Paath to enhance luck. “We do the 'Chandi paath' ahead of every match and yesterday, we performed it during the entire match, until Malinga's final ball. It is lord Durga's 'paath' and is performed in order to enhance one's luck. It gives you the power and the energy to do something in the way that it was meant to," he had told MensXP.

The prayer went viral and many users asked Ambani to share the chant with them so they could use them to boost their luck. "Nita Ambani's prayers were so powerful though. Can someone tell me what is on her hand at time of prayers? So I can also get one of those to rescue myself," wrote one user.

Many even asked her to accompany India during the 2019 World Cup to help the team lift the coveted trophy.

(Also read: JioCinema faces technical glitches ahead of IPL 2025 auction, leaving fans frustrated)