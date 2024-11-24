JioCinema faces technical glitches ahead of IPL 2025 auction, leaving fans frustrated

Just moments before the much-awaited IPL 2025 auction, JioCinema—the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League—encountered technical glitches, leaving fans frustrated and disheartened. (Also read: IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Bidding war for Arshdeep Singh crosses INR 13 cr) JioCinema is an OTT platform owned by Viacom, which is owned by Reliance Industries

Scheduled for November 24, the IPL 2025 auction has fans buzzing with anticipation as teams vie for top players to strengthen their rosters. However, the unexpected streaming disruption has sparked concerns among viewers, many of whom have turned to social media to voice their disappointment and fear of missing out on the thrilling auction proceedings.

Frustrated fans flock to Twitter

A person wrote, “#IPLAuction horrible service by @JioCinema @JioCinema_Care. Auction ab news mein padhna padega.” Another tweeted, “What rubbish servers you guys are maintaining? your app is worst among all .. pathetic..with a 150mbps speed wifi ,your app is not even working..”

A frustrated cricket fan wrote, “Every time it is happening the same with @JioCinema #IPLAuction.” More fans rushed to Twitter to check whether the app was malfuctioning just for them. “#JioCinema is not working bross anyone or only me???” Another said, “Worst service by @JioCinema !!! Something went wrong & it shows an error (8039) on my smart TV. Did you not anticipate the traffic? What's the use of being the richest board?”

As of 3.50pm, the app has started working again.

About the IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction promises to deliver plenty of surprises and record-breaking moments, with an unprecedented number of Indian and overseas superstars in contention. All ten franchises are gearing up to build their squads from scratch.

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players, according to Wisden.