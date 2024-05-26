IPL final: SRH team celebrates Nitish Kumar Reddy’s birthday before batting against KKR. Watch

As SunRisers Hyderabad gets ready to play against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team took a moment to celebrate their batsman, Nitish Kumar Reddy's birthday. The Orange Army surprised Nitish with a delicious cake and sang for him before heading to the ground. IPL final: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrating his birthday with SRH.(Instagram/@SRH)

The video opens to show Nitish walking in a hall like area where there is a chocolate cake decorated with orange coloured macarons. As he cuts the cake, his fellow teammates sing the happy birthday song and wish him the best. The video ends with Nitish feeding cake to others. (Also Read: IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: Astrologer predicts important balls, susceptible timings for wickets)

As the official handle of SRH shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, “NKR celebrates his special day in the presence of his loved ones.”

Watch the clip here:

This video was shared on May 26. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has more than 90,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: IPL 2024 Final: RCB fan wants KKR vs SRH match to end in a draw. Redditors ask ‘why so salty?’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Happy birthday, NKR anna, waiting for your fire. All the best all to you.”

A second posted, “Many happy returns of the day Nitish Reddy and all the best for the final match.”

“Happy birthday, brother. You have to get man of the match in today's game and lift the trophy,” posted a third.

A fourth added, “Happy birthday NKR, get the trophy as your birthday gift.”

A fifth said, “Hope our team will give a gift tonight to him.”

Many others also said happy birthday in the comments and wished him the best for the match. Numerous others reacted using heart and fire emoticons.