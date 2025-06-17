IQ logic trap: You're a real problem solver if you crack this baffling maths puzzle

Brain teasers have become a staple of internet entertainment, blending fun with logic and challenging users to think beyond conventional patterns. Particularly, mathematical brain teasers have carved a niche audience that relishes decoding number sequences, pattern recognition, and mental gymnastics. Internet users were stumped by tricky maths riddle shared on X.(X/@brainyquiz_)

Whether it's a casual scroll through social media or a deep dive into problem-solving forums, puzzles like these offer a quick, engaging escape while sharpening the brain. From students to seasoned professionals, many turn to these riddles to test their IQ or simply for the thrill of the challenge.

The latest challenge

A new maths brain teaser has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account Brainy Quiz. The teaser reads:

"IQ TEST

9 = 90, 8 = 72, 7 = 56, 6 = 42, 3 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it seems like a basic number equation, but a closer look reveals a hidden pattern that demands analytical thinking. Many users have attempted to crack the code, sparking lively debate in the comments section.

Another puzzle

Interestingly, this isn’t the only maths teaser to grab attention. In a previously trending post by user @jitendra789789, another puzzling sequence was presented:

“2×3 = 36, 3×4 = 144, 4×5 = ?”

While the equations defy basic arithmetic, they hint at a more complex formula hidden beneath the surface—inviting users to look beyond traditional rules and uncover a deeper logic. These kinds of puzzles often incorporate squares, multiplicative patterns, or even entirely new frameworks designed to test abstract reasoning.

Why the internet loves these puzzles

There’s something universally appealing about solving a problem that initially appears unsolvable. Brain teasers like these captivate users by offering just the right balance of difficulty and delight. They're shareable, addictive, and reward curiosity—qualities that make them perfect for social media virality.

In a world of fleeting attention spans, brain teasers manage to hold focus and generate genuine discussion. So, if you’re a fan of mind-bending maths riddles, it might be time to flex those mental muscles and give these challenges a try.