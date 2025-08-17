IQ test: This baffling maths puzzle has everyone guessing. Can you crack it?

Brain teasers have always been a favourite pastime for people who enjoy testing their wits. From riddles to optical illusions, these puzzles have a unique charm that keeps the mind engaged. Now, a fresh maths puzzle shared online has once again left internet users scratching their heads. A tricky maths puzzle with unusual equations went viral online.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you spot the gift that made her frown in 10 seconds?)

The puzzle that sparked curiosity

The puzzle, posted on Brainy Quiz, reads:

“IQ Test:: 2 + 5 = 35, 5 + 8 = 104, 6 + 9 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the equations look incorrect, but that is exactly the trick. The challenge lies in identifying the hidden pattern that connects the numbers. Those who love cracking unusual number games are diving into the puzzle to work out the missing answer.

Why people love solving maths brain teasers

Brain teasers like these are not only entertaining but also excellent exercises for the mind. They sharpen problem-solving skills, boost logical reasoning, and encourage creativity. Unlike straightforward equations, puzzles with unusual twists push people to think beyond the obvious.

Online communities add to the excitement, with users on Reddit, Facebook, and quiz forums turning these teasers into collective challenges. People exchange theories, debate possible answers, and sometimes even come up with multiple solutions. This shared curiosity not only strengthens problem-solving abilities but also creates a sense of connection among puzzle lovers.

(Also read: Optical illusion challenge: How many hidden cats can you spot in this image?)

Have you cracked it yet?

Whether or not you find the correct answer, the real joy lies in the process of trying. So, have you managed to solve this mind-bending teaser, or is it still keeping you guessing?