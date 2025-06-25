Iranian missiles spotted mid-air: Dubai TV host’s in-flight photo shocks internet

A Dubai TV host captured a scary picture of Iranian missiles while on a flight with his family. His post came after Iran launched missiles towards US bases in Qatar. Dubai-based TV Host Wissam Breidy shared a picture of Iranian missiles captured from a flight. (Instagram/@wissambreidy)

Wissam Breidy shared a post on Instagram recollecting how the experience left him shaken and in fear for his family’s safety. “I was born in Lebanon a place where many of us grew up not just seeing conflict, but running from it. I remember those moments : moving from one place to another with our parents, hoping we will be safe from the next missile. It becomes part of you. You grow up thinking you’ve seen it all,” he wrote.

In the following lines, he expressed that seeing the Iranian missiles while on a flight seemed different from his previous experience as he was with his “wife and two little daughters.”

“Watching from the plane window as missiles lit up the skies above Qatar. The same fear, but a whole new weight. Because it’s not your own life that scares you it’s the lives of those you love more than anything in the world,” he continued.

In his share, he also praised the pilot for keeping calm and composed during such a scary situation.

“Special thanks to the captain and to UAE for always feeling like solid ground in uncertain moments. A country that always gives me this sense of protection, of order, of strength even when the world around is shaking,” he added.

He concluded his post with several pictures, including one from inside the plane showing the missiles in the night sky.

Qatar, while condemning Iran’s attack on Al Udeid airbase, stated that the missiles were successfully intercepted and no casualties were reported in the attack.

Al Udeid Air Base is a key hub for US military operations in Qatar. Reportedly, the missiles which were intercepted over Doha were launched under “Operation Basharat al-Fath”.