‘Is Instagram down?’: People ask on X as thousands face problems sending messages on Meta-owned app

Several social media users simply asked, “Is Instagram down?” Another posted, “Instagram is down, ain't working properly.” A third inquired, “Is Instagram down for anyone else?” A fourth wrote, “So Instagram is down for everyone..?” and shared a meme.

Meta’s photo-sharing platform, Instagram , faced a significant disruption today, leaving thousands of users unable to access their feeds or send messages. According to the outage-tracking site Downdetector, reports peaked at over 10,000 incidents within a short window. As the service faltered, users quickly migrated to X to confirm the downtime, triggering a wave of real-time inquiries and the usual flurry of memes.

Amid the reactions, some speculated that the outage is related to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. However, there is no official confirmation supporting the rumours. Furthermore, Instagram has not yet issued any statement regarding the outage.

According to a Downdetector graph, at 9:47 am, there were 821 outage reports in India. At the same time, the number of reports in the US was 11,005. People using the app on mobile faced more issues than those using the website.