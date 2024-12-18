Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is OnlyFans star Lily Philips who slept with 101 men in 14 hours a ‘victim’? She opens up

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 18, 2024 01:07 PM IST

OnlyFans star Lily Philips explained that it was “intense” to see how she went from the “most-hated” person to someone people are concerned about.

OnlyFans model Lily Philips shocked everyone after she took on a controversial stunt where she slept with more than 101 people in 14 hours. The adult star was seen emotionally shaken after the act in a now-viral video. Her condition sparked concerns among social media users, with many labelling Philips as being a “victim” and “vulnerable”.

OnlyFans star Lily Philips wants to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours after having sex with 101 men. (Instagram/@lilyphillip_s)
OnlyFans star Lily Philips wants to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours after having sex with 101 men. (Instagram/@lilyphillip_s)

“Not a victim”

"The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim,” Philips told Dailystar.

Also Read: OnlyFans star who cried after having sex with 100 men now wants to sleep with 1,000 more

She added that her encounters were “fully consensual” without any form of “pressure” from her team.

Addressing emotional distress

While addressing how she appeared shaken in the video, the OF star said, “I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it but, yes, my mental wellbeing is really good and physical health is really good.”

“Growing concerns”

Philips initially received online hate for her stunt and shared that it was “intense” to see how those negative remarks slowly changed into concerns about her. She further revealed that she received messages from people inquiring about her well-being.

Also Read: Top OnlyFans model Sophie Rain claims she is a virgin. She made whopping 364 crore this year

“It's intense to go from probably one of the most hated people to a lot of lovely messages. It's sweet, but I don't necessarily need any kind of concern or anything like that. But it's always good to know that my friends are there,” she told the outlet.

What’s next?

Philips announced that her next “ambitious project” will involve sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours, using the same selection criteria she applied during her previous 101-men stunt.

How did she select the men for her stunt?

According to the outlet, the men needed to be of age and prove that by sharing their ID cards and photos. The participants weren’t subjected to any STI screening or vetted for sexual offences.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On