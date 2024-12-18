Is OnlyFans star Lily Philips who slept with 101 men in 14 hours a ‘victim’? She opens up

OnlyFans model Lily Philips shocked everyone after she took on a controversial stunt where she slept with more than 101 people in 14 hours. The adult star was seen emotionally shaken after the act in a now-viral video. Her condition sparked concerns among social media users, with many labelling Philips as being a “victim” and “vulnerable”. OnlyFans star Lily Philips wants to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours after having sex with 101 men. (Instagram/@lilyphillip_s)

“Not a victim”

"The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim,” Philips told Dailystar.

She added that her encounters were “fully consensual” without any form of “pressure” from her team.

Addressing emotional distress

While addressing how she appeared shaken in the video, the OF star said, “I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it but, yes, my mental wellbeing is really good and physical health is really good.”

“Growing concerns”

Philips initially received online hate for her stunt and shared that it was “intense” to see how those negative remarks slowly changed into concerns about her. She further revealed that she received messages from people inquiring about her well-being.

“It's intense to go from probably one of the most hated people to a lot of lovely messages. It's sweet, but I don't necessarily need any kind of concern or anything like that. But it's always good to know that my friends are there,” she told the outlet.

What’s next?

Philips announced that her next “ambitious project” will involve sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours, using the same selection criteria she applied during her previous 101-men stunt.

How did she select the men for her stunt?

According to the outlet, the men needed to be of age and prove that by sharing their ID cards and photos. The participants weren’t subjected to any STI screening or vetted for sexual offences.