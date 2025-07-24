'Is that a corpse?': Silicone face of Indian-origin make-up artist freaks out the internet

A popular makeup artist and digital content creator has left the internet both impressed and unsettled after sharing a video of herself applying traditional Indian bridal makeup, on a silicone face that looks exactly like her. In the reel, the hyper-realistic silion face is seen styled as a Hindu bride.(Instagram/nikkissecretx)

The artist captioned the post, “Am I living in the future?! Either I’m crazy or this is a brilliant practice doll.” In the reel, the hyper-realistic silion face is seen styled as a Hindu bride, complete with intricate jewellery, traditional attire, and bridal makeup.

Watch the video here:

The reel has quickly gone viral, amassing over 5.9 million views, more than 30,000 likes, and thousands of comments from stunned viewers across social media platforms.

The strikingly realistic makeup application on the lookalike doll has sparked a mixed reactions. While the innovation struck many as futuristic and practical for training purposes, the doll’s lifelike features and closed eyes sparked an unexpected wave of eerie reactions on social media.

How did social media users react?

Several viewers likened the doll to a corpse, with one user commenting, “This looks like a corpse.” Another added, “This is terrifying. It looks like you’re preparing a corpse. BUT! I get the convenience of it and it’s a great learning tool.”

“Why is it so scary?” asked another user on Instagram.

“That makeup plus that closed eyes face is scary… do us a favor and don’t post another reel,” said another.

Some even compared it to the iconic mannequin heads once commonly seen in Indian beauty parlours. “This is worse than those face masks at display in Indian beauty parlours. Anyone remembers those in pink, cream, and pastel green?” one commenter wrote.

