After 16 years at Google, Indian-origin Amar Subramanya finds new Microsoft job ‘refreshingly low ego’

After 16 years at Google, Indian-origin research scientist Amar Subramanya has joined Microsoft. Subramanya will bring 24 years of total experience to his role as Corporate Vice President of AI at Microsoft. Indian-origin research scientist Amar Subramanya has joined Microsoft

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the former Google employee said he was “super excited” to join Microsoft. He also praised the culture at the company as “refreshingly low ego” in what some people read as a dig at his former employer. Subramanya was the former head of engineering for Google's Gemini chatbot.

In praise of Microsoft’s work culture

“Super excited to share that I’ve started a new position as Corporate VP, AI at Microsoft AI,” Amar Subramanya said in his LinkedIn post. “Just one week into my new role, I’m already feeling deeply energized. The culture here is refreshingly low ego yet bursting with ambition.”

Subramanya, who holds a Bachelor in Engineering from Bangalore University, said the work culture at Microsoft reminded him of a startup. He described it as “fast-moving, collaborative, and deeply focused on building truly innovative, state-of-the-art foundation models to drive delightful AI-powered products such as Microsoft Copilot.”

The Indian-origin research scientist also said his conversations with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman have been inspiring.

His sentence about the work culture of Microsoft being “refreshingly low ego” predictably raised a few eyebrows.

X user Karthik wondered whether Subramanya was “Throwing shade at Google where he was just one week ago, for 16 years?”

Meanwhile, Subramanya’s LinkedIn post was filled with congratulatory messages. According to a report in Financial Times, Subramanya is among 24 engineers, researchers and product specialists from Google that have been hired by Microsoft.