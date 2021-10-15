Home / Trending / Is this dog happy that spooky season is back? Watch video to know
Is this dog happy that spooky season is back? Watch video to know

The video features a very adorable dog named Marley.
The video has left people amused.(Instagram/@marleyinnyc)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:18 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing Marley, a smarty pants golden who thinks he’s human, has left people happy and giggling. It shows the dog’s reaction about the ongoing spooky season of Halloween.

The video is shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page. The clip opens to show him standing with a costume on. It is an adorable costume of a dragon. The video also explains Marley’s reaction to the ongoing season.

Watch video to know if the dog loves getting dressed up for Halloween or not:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 7,200 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also wrote how they like Markey more in customs.

“Actually I like this very much, better than the ones we had to try,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! You scared me,” joked another. “Hahaha those crazy eyes!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the cute video of the dog?

