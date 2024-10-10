Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal arrive at NCPA to pay last respects to Ratan Tata

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have arrived at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata ahead of his funeral. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons passed away on Wednesday night after a brief hospitalisation. He was 86. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at NCPA lawns to pay their respects to Ratan Tata(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

A towering figure in industry and philanthropy, Ratan Tata’s death has shocked the nation. Industry stalwarts like Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and Harsh Goenka were among the first to pay their respects to the industrialist after news of his death broke last night.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani called his death a loss for every Indian.

“It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend,” Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

“Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good,” said the billionaire.

Mourners at NCPA

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, arrived at NCPA with husband Anand Piramal this afternoon to pay her last respects to Ratan Tata. The couple joined hundreds of mourners who have gathered at NCPA Lawns for a last glimpse of the legend.

Raj Thakarey, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Ratan Tata’s brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, were also photographed at NCPA.

Ratan Tata’s last rites will be performed at Mumbai’s Worli Crematorium. According to a statement from Tata Trust, Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be taken on their final journey at 4 pm today.

