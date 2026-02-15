Isha Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan for women leadership event at NMACC
Isha Ambani hosted Queen Rania of Jordan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on February 14. Queen Rania was the guest of honour at a roundtable discussion titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India”, which explored the transformative role played by women leaders in India as well as strategies to reshape the landscape of Indian business, fashion and social impact.
The event was also attended by Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Masaba Gupta, who shared insights about the role of women in cinema and business.
For the NMACC event which took place on Valentine’s Day, Isha Ambani chose a pink dress. Queen Rania opted for a white trouser and blouse set.
Who is Queen Rania?
Queen Rania al-Abdullah (born Rania Al-Yassin on 31 August 1970 in Kuwait) is the queen consort of Jordan and one of the most recognised royal figures in the world. She became queen in 1999 when her husband, King Abdullah II, ascended the throne following the death of his father, King Hussein.
Rania’s background is rooted in a Palestinian family; her early life was spent in Kuwait, and she holds a degree in business administration from the American University in Cairo.
As a member of the Jordanian royal family, Rania has used her platform to champion education, women’s rights, and humanitarian causes. She is involved in initiatives that support public education reform, child protection, and community development in Jordan, and her work often focuses on empowering young people and expanding opportunities for underprivileged families. Internationally, she advocates for cross-cultural dialogue, tolerance, and access to quality education for children around the world.
Queen Rania in India
Queen Rania is currently visiting India. She first attended the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi, where she delivered a speech on how true leadership lies not in speed but in humility — the willingness to question assumptions, listen, and guide progress responsibly. Drawing on examples from India and the Global South, Rania argued that humility helps build resilient systems that prioritise long-term impact, inclusion and human dignity over quick wins.
After this speech in the national capital, Queen Rania of Jordan flew to Mumbai, where she visited the Chanakya School of Craft and then the NMACC for a roundtable discussion with Isha Ambani.
