Isha Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan for women leadership event at NMACC

The event was also attended by Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Masaba Gupta, who shared insights about the role of women in cinema and business.

Isha Ambani hosted Queen Rania of Jordan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on February 14. Queen Rania was the guest of honour at a roundtable discussion titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India”, which explored the transformative role played by women leaders in India as well as strategies to reshape the landscape of Indian business, fashion and social impact.

For the NMACC event which took place on Valentine’s Day, Isha Ambani chose a pink dress. Queen Rania opted for a white trouser and blouse set.

Who is Queen Rania? Queen Rania al-Abdullah (born Rania Al-Yassin on 31 August 1970 in Kuwait) is the queen consort of Jordan and one of the most recognised royal figures in the world. She became queen in 1999 when her husband, King Abdullah II, ascended the throne following the death of his father, King Hussein.

Rania’s background is rooted in a Palestinian family; her early life was spent in Kuwait, and she holds a degree in business administration from the American University in Cairo.

As a member of the Jordanian royal family, Rania has used her platform to champion education, women’s rights, and humanitarian causes. She is involved in initiatives that support public education reform, child protection, and community development in Jordan, and her work often focuses on empowering young people and expanding opportunities for underprivileged families. Internationally, she advocates for cross-cultural dialogue, tolerance, and access to quality education for children around the world.