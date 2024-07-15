Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta's dance performance steals the show at grand wedding of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony, and the Ambani family gave Radhika a warm welcome. During Radhika's vidaai ceremony, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta gave a special performance for the newlyweds and danced their hearts out with their girl gang. Snapshot of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dancing.

Anant and Radhika stood in the centre of a lively crowd, surrounded by Isha, Shloka, and their group of friends. The beats of Kudi Nu Nachne De by Sachin-Jigar and Vishal Dadlani filled the air as Isha and Shloka surprised Radhika with a dance performance. The newlyweds were elated by the unexpected dance and eventually joined in, adding to the joyous moment. (Also Read: ‘Shaadi ka ghar hai, maaf kar dena’: Nita Ambani to paparazzi at Anant-Radhika’s reception)

Watch the video here:

The three day extravagant wedding celebrations came to an end last. The wedding, which was followed by Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and finally the reception on day three, saw a myriad of celebrities, officials, world leaders and social media influencers. The event was graced by actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more.

However, this is not where the guest list ends, personalities such as Kim Kardashain, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, and singer Nick Jonas were also present. (Also Read: Radhika Merchant channels princess vibes in her first look from reception night. Watch)

On day two, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, PM Modi also graced the ocassion and gave their blessings to the couple. A video showing Anant and Radhika bowing down and touching PM Modi's feet also went viral on social media. As the newlyweds expressed their gratitude to the PM, he happily handed them a wedding gift.

Other politicians who were at the event were Among them are Uddhav Thackeray, Smriti and Zubin Irani, Ramdas Athawale, Praful Patel, Mamata Banerjee, Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Lalu Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Baba Ramdev, and Akhilesh Yadav.