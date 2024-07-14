‘Shaadi ka ghar hai, maaf kar dena’: Nita Ambani to paparazzi at Anant-Radhika’s reception
Nita Ambani invited paparazzi covering Anant and Radhika’s wedding to a post-wedding event.
Nita Ambani took some time out of the ongoing wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, saying, “Shaadi ka ghar hai, maaf kar dena [please forgive us as this is a wedding house].” Not only that, she even invited the paparazzi and their families to a post-wedding event of her son Anant.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding. Kuch bhi bhool ho gai ho, ye shadi ka ghar hai to islie maaf kar dena [If anything has happened, please forgive us as this is a wedding house]. I hope you are all well and looked after,” said Nita Ambani to the paparazzi.
She added, “Aap sab ko kal ke lie invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal hamare mehmaan banke aana hai [You all must have received an invitation for tomorrow, so you have to come as our guests tomorrow]. We will look after you.”
“So, we look forward to having you and welcoming you all tomorrow with your families. Thank you so much, dhanywad, shukriya once again,” she further expressed.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai after two pre-wedding events this year. The lavish event was attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business tycoons. PM Modi, too, graced the event and blessed the couple.
Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.
Following the wedding, the Ambanis hosted a grand wedding reception today, July 14.
