 Isha Ambani ‘swears by’ these Bollywood tearjerkers, reveals her go-to karaoke song. Hint: They’re SRK films | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Isha Ambani ‘swears by’ these Bollywood tearjerkers, reveals her go-to karaoke song. Hint: They’re SRK films

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 03, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Isha Ambani shared the names of three Bollywood tearjerkers, all of which feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Are they your go-to films, too?

Do you love mushy, emotional Bollywood films that, more often than not, leave you with tears in your eyes? Isha Ambani is no different when it comes to the Bollywood films that get to her every time she watches them. Reportedly, these films have one common factor - Shah Rukh Khan in the main lead.

In an interview, Isha Ambani shared the Bollywood movies that left her misty-eyed. (File Photo)
In an interview, Isha Ambani shared the Bollywood movies that left her misty-eyed. (File Photo)

In an interview with Vogue India, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter revealed that the Bollywood tearjerkers that always get her are the “holy trinity of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho”. While the first two are directed by Karan Johar, the last one is by Nikkhil Advani.

She also revealed her “go-to karaoke song” besides talking about her favourite films. Any guesses what it is? “I’m a die-hard Karan and Dharma fan so I will sing any of his songs at the top of my voice,” she told the outlet.

Also Read: Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani share sweet mom-daughter moment at mass wedding. Watch

Isha Ambani also spoke about always being on the paparazzi's radar, especially with her younger brother Anant Ambani’s wedding approaching. “By myself, scrolling Instagram in a room with no noise and lots of sunlight,” she said while talking about finding "me-time".

The Ambani scion, on being asked a superpower she would love to have, chose “invisibility”. She added, “Just floating around different places that are really interesting but nobody knows I’m there.”

Also Read: Isha Ambani’s latest pic with ‘twin babies’ has Instagram users scratching their heads

In an earlier interview with the publication, she opened up about giving birth to her twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, through IVF (in-vitro fertilisation). “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India.

“Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” she added.

Did any of your favourite movies make it to the list?

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Isha Ambani ‘swears by’ these Bollywood tearjerkers, reveals her go-to karaoke song. Hint: They’re SRK films
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On