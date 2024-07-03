Isha Ambani ‘swears by’ these Bollywood tearjerkers, reveals her go-to karaoke song. Hint: They’re SRK films

Do you love mushy, emotional Bollywood films that, more often than not, leave you with tears in your eyes? Isha Ambani is no different when it comes to the Bollywood films that get to her every time she watches them. Reportedly, these films have one common factor - Shah Rukh Khan in the main lead. In an interview, Isha Ambani shared the Bollywood movies that left her misty-eyed. (File Photo)

In an interview with Vogue India, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter revealed that the Bollywood tearjerkers that always get her are the “holy trinity of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho”. While the first two are directed by Karan Johar, the last one is by Nikkhil Advani.

She also revealed her “go-to karaoke song” besides talking about her favourite films. Any guesses what it is? “I’m a die-hard Karan and Dharma fan so I will sing any of his songs at the top of my voice,” she told the outlet.

Isha Ambani also spoke about always being on the paparazzi's radar, especially with her younger brother Anant Ambani’s wedding approaching. “By myself, scrolling Instagram in a room with no noise and lots of sunlight,” she said while talking about finding "me-time".

The Ambani scion, on being asked a superpower she would love to have, chose “invisibility”. She added, “Just floating around different places that are really interesting but nobody knows I’m there.”

In an earlier interview with the publication, she opened up about giving birth to her twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, through IVF (in-vitro fertilisation). “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India.

“Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” she added.

Did any of your favourite movies make it to the list?