Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani share sweet mom-daughter moment at mass wedding. Watch

A video of Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani sharing a sweet moment at a mass wedding taking place at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) Navi Mumbai was shared on social media. In the video, the mom is seen fixing her daughter's hair after she arrives at the venue. Other than Isha Ambani, her husband Anand Piramal is also seen attending the event with his brother-in-law and Isha Ambani's twin Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Mukesh Ambani was also present at the event. The image shows Nita Ambani (L) and her daughter Isha Ambani (R).(File Photo)

“Akash Ambani, with wife Shloka Ambani, and Isha Ambani, with husband Anand Piramal, arrive together to attend the mass wedding of the underprivileged, organised by the Ambani family as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

The mass wedding of the underprivileged is organised by the Ambanis as a part of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

“Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this celebration of love,” read the invite shared by the news agency ANI on June 29.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, on July 12. They will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are required to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.