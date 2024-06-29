Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani kick off pre-wedding celebration at Antilia, host dinner

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding is among the most discussed topics on social media. Visuals related to this much-anticipated event have been flooding the internet. Recent additions to that list are videos and images showing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with guests at Antilia for pre-wedding festivities. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s visuals with guests arriving for the pre-wedding celebration at Antilia have taken over social media. (File Photo)

Photographer Varinder Chawla posted a video showing the Ambani family seeing off RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after dinner at their residence. In the video, Mukesh Ambani, along with his son, Anant Ambani, accompanies Bhagwat to his car. At one point, Anant Ambani also bows down to touch Bhagwat’s feet as a sign of respect. Towards the end of the clip, Nita Ambani also joins the group with folded hands.

Mukesh Ambani is seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Anant and his mother, Nita Ambani, are seen in orange attire.

Take a look at the video here:

Another video posted by the same photographer shows Anand Piramal, husband of Isha Ambani, arriving at Antilia. “Mukesh Ambani’s son-in-law Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia for the intimate dinner with Ambani family and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,” it reads.

The Ambanis have also extended an invitation to a mass wedding of the underprivileged, which is set to take place on July 2 as part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, which is part of the Ambanis' philanthropic efforts, will take place at 4:30 pm at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, on July 12. They will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.