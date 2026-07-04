Isha Ambani turns the tables on Mumbai influencer with art quiz at NMACC: ‘Can you name four artists?’

A Mumbai influencer, known for asking people quick questions in his videos, found himself on the other side of the game when he met Isha Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Mumbai influencer was left stumped after Isha Ambani asked him to name four artists at NMACC. (Instagram/arya_kothari)

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The influencer, identified as Arya Kothari, shared a video on Instagram from inside the cultural centre, where he was seen interacting with Isha Ambani during the Second Nature exhibition. What began as a warm exchange quickly turned into a funny moment after Ambani asked him a question about the artworks on display.

(Also read: ‘Is it a real mango?’ Isha Ambani reveals truth behind her unusual Met Gala accessory)

Isha Ambani turns the tables

In the clip, Isha Ambani is heard saying, “Thank you for coming to the show. I hope you liked it.”

Kothari replied, “I loved it.”

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{{^usCountry}} She then asked him, “Can you name four artists showing over here?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then asked him, “Can you name four artists showing over here?” {{/usCountry}}

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Caught off guard, Kothari paused and said, “Um... I don't know, I'm so sorry.”

Ambani responded with perfect comic timing, “That's correct.”

(Also read: Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral)

The moment left viewers amused, especially because Kothari is usually the one asking strangers questions in his videos. Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Wasn’t I supposed to ask her questions?Loved the Second Nature exhibition”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the viral moment

The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom found the exchange both funny and unexpected. One user wrote, “Haha this huge bro. Love this,” while another summed up the moment as “UNO reverse.”

A third user joked, “Rare footage of me giving my vivas,” comparing Kothari’s confused pause to a student struggling during an oral exam. Another user said, “bro finally met a worthy opponent,” referring to Ambani’s quick question and effortless timing.

(Also read: ‘Mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani points at every piece of diamond, emerald from Nita Ambani’s collection at Met Gala)

About the Second Nature exhibition

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According to the official website of NMACC, the Second Nature exhibition features immersive artworks and installations. These may include light, sound, projections, mirrors, reflective surfaces and low light environments.