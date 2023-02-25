Home / Trending / Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bade miyan' Shahid Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pic

Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bade miyan' Shahid Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pic

trending
Published on Feb 25, 2023 03:18 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today. Ishaan Khatter shared an unseen picture and a sweet note for his older brother.

Ishaan Khatter wishes Shahid Kapoor as he turns a year older.(Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter wishes Shahid Kapoor as he turns a year older.(Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
ByVrinda Jain

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Bollywood actors. He has given us a number of films that people enjoy watching. Now, as the actor turns a year older, many of his fans have showered him with wishes on social media. Actor and Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter too shared an adorable birthday wish with a picture.

Ishaan Khatter shared an unfiltered and candid picture with Shahid Kapoor. In the post's caption, he wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just one hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 55,000 times, and the number are only increasing. Several people have even left comments on the picture.

Take a look at a few comments here:

An individual wrote, "This should have been the cast for Bade Miyan, chhote miyan." Another person added, "Thank you for this unseen pic Ishaan." "Super cute," added a third. Many others have wished Shahid Kapoor a Happy Birthday in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor ishaan khatter birthday + 1 more
shahid kapoor ishaan khatter birthday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out