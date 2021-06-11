Israeli archaeologists find unbroken chicken egg that is almost 1,000 years old. See viral pics

It is often said that truth is stranger than fiction. A recent find by archeologists in Israel proves that perfectly. They discovered an unbroken chicken egg that’s about 1,000 years old. Let that sink in.

A team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) made this extraordinary discovery. The organisation also took to Facebook to share a detailed post about this unbelievable find. “A Cracking Find. Intact chicken egg dating from roughly 1,000 years ago was revealed during archaeological excavations in Yavne,” read the opening lines of the post.

The post describes that the archeologists found the unbroken chicken egg while excavating an ancient cesspit. The post further explains the situation with the help of quotes from some of the archeologists.

“Eggshell fragments are known from earlier periods, for example in the City of David and at Caesarea and Apollonia, but due to the eggs’ fragile shells, hardly any whole chicken eggs have been preserved. Even at the global level, this is an extremely rare find,” said Dr. Lee Perry Gal of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Another archaeologist, Alla Nagorsky, field supervisor at the site where the egg was found, said, “Even today, eggs rarely survive for long in supermarket cartons. It’s amazing to think this is a 1,000-year-old find! The egg’s unique preservation is evidently due to the conditions in which it lay for centuries, nestled in a cesspit containing soft human waste that preserved it.” The post is complete with some of the images of the amazing find.

