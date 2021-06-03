‘It is Indian kurta’: Gucci’s Kaftan worth 2.5 lakh sparks Twitter chatter

A new kaftan collection by Gucci is the latest source of Twitter chatter, all because many are calling the outfits costlier versions of Indian kurtas. The brand’s latest collection has traditional necklines and tassels which reminded many of the classic kurtas worn by Indian women.

Tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to this new range by the luxury fashion house. Many are even sharing screenshots of Gucci’s website where the price of these outfits is listed as $3,500, approximately ₹2.5 lakh.

“Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the screenshots:

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

People had a lot to say on the post. “My mom can make the same design. Shall I start selling those to Gucci?” wrote a Twitter user. “We can get this in Gariahat or New Market (both located in Kolkata) in less than 1k,” shared another. “You can get two of these for 500. Hell, I don't even buy kurtas like these because they are not my style. 3,500 dollars for THIS?!” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

First of all this is a kurta not kaftan, secondly, I can buy 2 like this under 500 bucks. I know "it's a brand thing" but this is extremely absurd — Riu 🌘 (@darklesbaby) June 2, 2021

I can go to sarojini and get kurta for my next birth too with that money — NakOring (@ch_nakoring) June 2, 2021

lol my mom can make this at home — radhika⁷ ❄️ 0x1 (@mygzcypher) June 2, 2021

I can get this for 250 ₹ 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/jo9eCmIZV2 — dev⁷ ♡ yoonkook ✾ FIZA DAY🥳 (@akumaajeon) June 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on this collection?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON