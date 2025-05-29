‘It wasn’t charity’: FoodPharmer reveals how Nithin Kamath offered help at his lowest point

Revant Himatsingka, better known by his online moniker FoodPharmer, recently took to social media platform X to recount a powerful moment from his journey—when Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath offered him financial support during a personal and professional crisis, asking for nothing in return. Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as FoodPharmer, shared a photo with Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha.(X/@foodpharmer2)

Himatsingka, a health and nutrition influencer known for calling out unhealthy food marketing practices, revealed that in late 2023, he was battling multiple lawsuits and facing financial uncertainty after quitting his job in the US.

“I had quit my job in the US, wasn’t doing food brand deals, and I had 8 legal notices,” he wrote. “That’s when I met @Nithin0dha at an event in December 2023.”

The conversation that followed left him stunned.

“He told me, ‘Don’t worry, if you need any financial help, let me know, I’ll help out,’” Himatsingka recalled. “I asked him, ‘How much equity would you want if you help me?’ He smiled and said, ‘None. I don’t want anything. I just want to support you.’”

Moved by the gesture, the influencer emphasized that the offer wasn’t about charity—it was about belief.

“It wasn’t charity. It was belief. Belief that doing the right thing is worth backing,” he wrote. “In a world obsessed with ROI, here was someone who reminded me that true wealth is in character.”

Though he ultimately didn’t accept the money—opting instead to build a sustainable income stream—Himatsingka expressed his deep gratitude:

“You didn’t just offer me help. You inspired me.”

Take a look at the post:

Himatsingka, earlier this year, took to social media to reveal that he had quit his ₹2 crore per annum job in the United States and returned to India “to fight companies which are doing false marketing.”

Over the last one and a half years, he claimed to have turned down hundreds of food brands, many of which offered him large sums of money. “I’ve obviously said no to junk food promotions, but I’ve even said no to all clean food brands asking me to promote them,” he wrote on X.

“The money these companies offered could have changed my life,” he noted. However, he said his commitment to remaining 100% unbiased in his reviews led him to reject even the most lucrative offers.

Quitting a high-paying job and shifting to content creation came with significant challenges. Himatsingka shared that for 14 months, he made no income.

“After 14 months of making no money, my savings dried up and my legal costs increased. So I started doing a few non-food promotions. But I continued to say no to all food promotions, even though 95% of the deals I get are food-related,” he wrote on Instagram.

He clarified that while he wasn’t facing financial hardship, he was finding it difficult to grow his platform and broaden its influence.

“I want to make it clear that I’m not struggling financially and I am living a comfortable life. But I am struggling to scale our impact,” he posted.

The relentless pace of work had also started to affect his mental health. In his posts, Himatsingka admitted, “I am very burnt out.”