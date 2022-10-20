Italian Greyhound dressed in colourful sweaters will make say aww. Watch

Winters are coming, and all of us have started to gear for it. While we take out our quilts and other warm clothes, we should also remember about their furry friends. As much as we feel cold, they might too. And that's also the reason why many pet parents design and knit warm clothes for their pets. And one such pet parent who is decking up their dog is going viral on the internet.

In a video uploaded by YouTube's Instagram page and originally made by @tikatheiggy you can see an Italian Greyhound called Tika. In the video, the dog is dressed in several colourful sweaters that cover his body, neck, and ears. On the Instagram page of the dog you can see the dog in more such outfits. It can be seen wearing several dresses, shirts, sweaters, and more.

Take a look at the dog here:

This video was shared a few days ago on the social media site. Since then, it has been viewed 1,71,000 times and has more than 6000 likes and several comments. In the Instagram comments one person wrote, "Definitely magnificent." Another person said, "Awesome sweaters." A third person added, "This dog is so cute." "The dog looks confused," added a fourth. Many other Instagram users have commented using emojis. What do you think about this Italian Greyhound's style?